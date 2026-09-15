'Decisive Action': Malaysia PM Draws A Firm Line on Israel-Bound Military Cargo

Malaysia will not allow its territory to be used as a transit route for shipments that support Israel's military capabilities or contribute to what it described as atrocities against Palestinians, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a post on X.

“Malaysia's position is clear and unequivocal,” Anwar said, adding that any suspicious shipment would be subject to inspection and investigation under Malaysian law. Where violations are established, “decisive action” will be taken, he said.

Anwar was responding to a Bloomberg report that Malaysian authorities had seized several more Israel-bound shipments at one of the country's biggest ports, signalling heightened scrutiny of cargo destined for Israel.

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Earlier, Bloomberg reported that three containers bound for Israel had been detained at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas on August 19. The containers were carrying electric bicycle parts from Chinese manufacturer Chongqing Mobimax Technology Co. and were destined for Ashdod Port near Tel Aviv, according to shipping documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The containers remained at the port as authorities investigated their contents, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The latest detentions came less than two weeks after Malaysian authorities detained another container at the same port on August 7 over suspected exports to Israel.

Malaysia's Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said the earlier shipment was suspected of violating a customs order prohibiting the direct or indirect export of goods to Israel. Authorities were also examining whether the cargo constituted strategic goods regulated under Malaysia's Strategic Trade Act.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that the shipment originated in the Philippines and was suspected of containing weapons because it was addressed to Elbit Systems, an Israeli defence technology company.

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Anwar had praised the initial seizure, reiterating that Malaysia would not allow its territory to become a transit route for trade that could support Israel.

According to multiple media reports, Malaysia has prohibited Israeli ships and vessels carrying cargo to Israel from using its ports since December 2023.

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