AI 'Slowdown' Jitters Fading? Micron, Intel, SanDisk, Nvidia, SK Hynix Up Pre-Market Day After Crash

Semiconductor chip companies' futures broke their slump on Tuesday, continuing with their usual patterns of showing a climb into green territory after a day of trading in the red.

Shares of brands such as SK Hynix, Intel, Nvidia, Micron, AMD and SanDisk were in the green, climbing up to more than 1% during early market trade.

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Shares of Intel Corp. were 1.22% higher at $98.38 in pre-market trade.

SK Hynix Inc.'s stock futures were trading at an uptick of 0.52% to $176.54. Share price of Nvidia Corp was trading at an uptick of 0.61% to $212.24 in pre-market trade. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) saw its shares trade at an uptick of 0.12% to $494 before the market opened. While SanDisk Corp.'s shares were up 0.84% to $1,566.09 in pre-market trade. Micron Technology Inc's stock futures traded at an increase of 0.75% to $930.99.

In the previous day's trade shares of these chip stocks slumped as low as 8% in pre-market trade, continuing their decline in the red after US stock markets opened.

This development came after a major announcement from Anthropic's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Darius Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced plans to slow down the pace of artificial intelligence development in order to accommodate for safety protocols and frameworks.

ALSO READ: China Differs On Anthropic CEO's AI Slowdown Call: 'Fearmongering Will Only Disrupt The Process'

Elon Musk, CEO of SpacexAI also echoed the sentiment, after saying "Dario is right." in an 'X' post that shared Amodei's 800-word open letter and blog post warning against the dangers of unchecked AI development.

After stressing the need to evaluate AI concerns, Altman also backed a federal framework for consistent safety requirements for frontier AI companies, saying the industry must ensure that safeguards keep pace with the rapid rise in AI capabilities.

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