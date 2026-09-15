'Stop Military Build-Up In Space': China Warns US Over Orbital Weapons Deployment

China has opposed the US deployment of weapons in outer space, warning against any move to trigger an arms race or turn space into a battlefield.

Responding to the US deployment, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X said Beijing supports the peaceful use of outer space and efforts to keep it safe.

“China stands for peaceful use of outer space and keeping it safe, and opposes any arms race in outer space or any attempt to weaponize it and turn it into a warzone,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: US Has Weapons In Space: What We Know About The Secret Orbital Capability

The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Washington to halt its military build-up in outer space and called for steps to preserve global strategic stability.

“We urge the US to stop its military build-up in outer space, and uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions,” the spokesperson said.

The remarks came after the US officially acknowledged the deployment of armed “space control weapons” into orbit.

US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink confirmed the deployment while speaking at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Monday, according to the BBC. Meink said Washington was prepared to respond to “evolving threats” in space, but did not disclose the weapon's capabilities or when it was placed in orbit.

The development comes as the US, China and Russia expand their military space programmes, intensifying competition over capabilities that can protect or disrupt satellites.

US military officials have repeatedly warned that China and Russia are developing systems capable of disrupting, disabling or potentially destroying satellites. These assets are critical to military communications, surveillance and navigation.

ALSO READ: China's New Travel Rules Explained: Who Can Be Banned From Leaving?

The Trump administration has also identified space-based capabilities as an important component of its planned Golden Dome missile-defence system. President Donald Trump last year issued an executive order strengthening the US Space Force's role in protecting American space assets while recognising its offensive capabilities.

The US Space Force, established in 2019 as the first new US military branch in more than seven decades, describes space control as the ability to “contest and control the space domain” through kinetic and non-kinetic means, including disruption, degradation and destruction where necessary. It says such capabilities can be used for both offensive and defensive purposes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.