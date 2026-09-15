Trump Kissing Natalie Harp? What We Know About The Viral Golf Course Photo

A viral photograph purporting to show US President Donald Trump kissing his 35-year-old executive assistant, Natalie Harp, on a golf course has been flagged as unauthenticated and likely AI-generated following forensic analysis.

The image depicts a man in a white shirt and light trousers standing near a blonde woman in white holding a golf club, with a golf cart and green in the background. Shared online in both blurry and clear versions, the photo shows the woman wearing a golf glove.

The image sparked intense online speculation regarding a romantic relationship, driven in part by Harp's constant presence alongside Trump. She regularly travels with the president as a member of his inner circle, including a recent trip to his golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland, according to reports.

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However, media outlets and independent fact-checkers on the internet, report that there is no credible evidence to verify the image.

Social media users and fact-checkers examining high-resolution versions of the photo identified several visual anomalies typical of artificial intelligence generation. Most notably, the woman in the image appears to have six fingers on her right hand while holding a golf club.

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In evaluating the image's authenticity by the media, Grok highlighted the challenge posed by contemporary AI-generated media, noting that high visual realism prevents sole reliance on sight inspection. Furthermore, cross-referencing against primary documentation and credible news organizations yielded no evidence validating the scene.

Fact-checkers conclude that the circulating image should not be treated as evidence of a romantic encounter, as all available technical indicators point toward digital manipulation.

Described as a trusted aide who manages information flow to the president, Natalie Harp regularly accompanies Trump, often typing and publishing Truth Social posts directly at his dictation, according to CBS News.

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