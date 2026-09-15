Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Here's How Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Is Faring

The box office journey of Haiwaan enters another crucial day as the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, enters day 5 on Tuesday.

Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk data, Haiwaan has collected Rs 36 lakh on Day 5 so far, with 2,394 shows running across theatres. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 8.41 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 10.05 crore. Final Day 5 figures are awaited.

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The Hindi 2D version of Haiwaan recorded 15.31% overall occupancy on Day 5. Morning shows registered 5.69% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 20.15%. Evening and night occupancy figures are not available.

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Haiwaan - Box Office Summary

Based on Sacnilk data, Haiwaan opened with Rs 3.00 crore on Day 1, with 7,224 shows. The film collected Rs 2.5 crore on Day 2 from 5,759 shows, followed by Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3 across 4,374 shows.

On Day 4, Haiwaan earned Rs 70 lakh from 3,265 shows. On Day 5, the film has so far collected Rs 36 lakh live across 2,394 shows, the report stated.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is an Hindi action-crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Sharib Hashmi. Mohanlal will also make a cameo appearance.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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