Meta To Deploy In-House 'Arke', 'Astrid' Chips In 2027 To Cut Costs Over Nvidia

Meta Platforms will be rolling out its next-generation Astrid and Arke AI inference chips in 2027, in a bid to bring down data centre costs associated with using the AI chips from Nvidia, as well as consolidate its self reliance, according to reports on Tuesday.

The company stated that this move would save money as well as energy. With Astrid deploying at the end of 2027, and Arke being rolled out by the mid-point of the aformentioned year.

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This development comes after the company announced that it was manufacturing of a specialised AI chip known as Irisi in September to double its computing capacity to 14 GW in the coming year, according to a memo cited by reports on July 9.

The tech giant planned to create it's own custom-built AI chip to that it will design in-house to build up its AI capabilities and run its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms. Iris is a part of the company's four-generation project for Meta Training and Inference Accelerators (MTIA).

The firm took six weeks to test the chip and did not notice any prominent issues, as per the memo cited by Reuters. Meta partnered with Broadcom, the US-based semiconductor maker to design the AI chip, along with enlisting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to manufacture it.

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Google had also announced an AI chip named Frozen V2 on July 20, which it is developing in-house to boost the efficiency of its indigenous AI models.

With the blueprints directly built into the chip, the amount of data movement is expected to be reduced, along with the number of decisions needed to be taken during inference, boosting the AI models' efficiency.

The company is looking to deploy the chip by 2028 at the earliest.

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