Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 12: Film Keeps Winning Streak Going

The box office run of Mirzapur: The Movie has moved into its second week after a strong first week, with the multistarrer remaining steady in theatres on Tuesday.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie has collected Rs 2.83 crore on Day 12 so far from 5,266 shows, with overall occupancy at 24.0%, according to Sacnilk. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 193.03 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 229.98 crore. The final India figures are yet to be reported.

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The Hindi version has earned Rs 191.98 crore from 108,527 shows, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 1.05 crore across 999 shows, the report stated.

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Box Office Performance So Far

As per Sacnilk data, the film opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 148.45 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10 and Rs 5.50 crore on Day 11, the report stated.

About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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