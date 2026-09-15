Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 11: Action Thriller Faces Monday Blues, Drops Over 58%

Mirzapur The Movie hit a rough patch at the box office on its second Monday, with collections taking a sharp dip after a strong weekend. The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer now faces the challenge of keeping its momentum going in the weekdays.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 5.50 crore net in India on Day 11, a 58.5% drop from its previous day collection. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 190.20 crore, while its India gross stands at around Rs 226.64 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film earned another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 47 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 273.64 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. Its collections then dropped during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7.

The film collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8 before picking up over the second weekend. It earned Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10. On Day 11, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore.

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About The Film

Released on September 4, 2026, Mirzapur The Movie is an action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu. It has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes and carries an A certificate.

The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

The story continues the fight for Mirzapur's throne as old enemies return and new threats emerge. Several contenders are determined to take control of the city's criminal underworld, bringing old rivalries, blood debts and power struggles back into the spotlight.

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