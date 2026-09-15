Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 25: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Steady Run, Check Earnings

Irumudi continued its steady run at the box office in its fourth week, with the Ravi Teja starrer recording a modest rise in collections on Monday.

Day 25 Box Office Collection

The Ravi Teja starrer collected Rs 2.5-crore net in India on Day 25. With this, Irumudi has reached an India net collection of Rs 182.9 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 212.50 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film's total overseas gross collection stands at Rs 22.45 crore and its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 234.95 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Irumudi recorded a total gross collection of Rs 2.9 crore across the reported states on Day 25. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 2.7 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 18 lakh, Tamil Nadu with Rs 1 lakh and the rest of India also with Rs 1 lakh.

Week-Wise Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 92.15 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 57.60 crore in Week 2. The film earned Rs 24.70 crore in Week 3, taking its three-week total to Rs 174.45 crore.

In its fourth week, Irumudi earned Rs 1.35 crore on Day 22, Rs 2.25 crore on Day 23, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 24 and Rs 2.50 crore on Day 25.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he gives up drinking and takes up Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey that forces him to confront his past.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

Irumudi OTT Release

After its theatrical run, Irumudi is set to arrive on OTT. The Ravi Teja starrer will be available to stream on Netflix from September 18, 2026, giving audiences another chance to watch the action drama from home.

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