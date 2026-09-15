Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: Shobhinaw Satyaa Starrer Witnesses 63.3% Drop

Hanuman Ansh witnessed a sharp drop in its box office collection on Day 39, following a strong weekend performance. Even with the dip, the Hindi devotional drama continues to hold its ground in its sixth week and is still attracting audiences after more than a month on the big screen.

Day 39 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.25 crore net in India on Day 39, registering a 63.3% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 22.50 crore. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 222.88 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 263.30 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on Monday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 16.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 279.80 crore.

Box Office Journey

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2. The film then picked up pace, earning Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4.

The film saw another major jump in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore. Its strong run continued into Week 6, with the film earning Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36, followed by Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 38. However, collections sharply dropped to Rs 8.25 crore on Day 39.

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About The Film

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The cast includes Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is expanding its reach with a Telugu-dubbed version, along with plans for an international release. The team also plans to take the Hanuman Ansh universe beyond the film with a game and a comic book.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

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