Emmys 2026 Winners: 'The Pitt’, 'Window's Bay’ Lead As Full List Emerges

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards brought together television's biggest stars at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, the ceremony aired live on NBC and is streaming on JioHotstar in India on Tuesday.

Noah Wyle and Rhea Seehorn took home the top acting honours in the drama categories, winning Outstanding Lead Actor for The Pitt and Outstanding Lead Actress for Pluribus, respectively.

Matthew Rhys also made Emmy history by winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay, after earlier winning Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me.

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The Pitt won Outstanding Drama Series, adding another major honour to its night. The series had 38 Emmy nominations across the 2026 awards, including the Creative Arts Emmys.

Widow's Bay won Outstanding Comedy Series, while Paradise also had a strong showing with its win for Outstanding Drama Series.

Hacks was one of the biggest contenders of the night, entering the ceremony with 24 nominations for its final season. The Pitt led the nominations with 25, while Widow's Bay followed with 19.

Widow's Bay, The Pitt Score Big Wins

Widow's Bay had a strong night at the Emmys, with Katie Dippold winning Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Hiro Murai won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay. The show added several acting wins, with Kate O'Flynn winning Supporting Actress, Stephen Root taking Supporting Actor and Betty Gilpin picking up Guest Actress.

The Pitt also had a successful night. Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Ernest Harden Jr won Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The medical drama was not only the most-nominated series but also the most-watched drama among this year's Emmy contenders.

More Big Wins From The Night

Jean Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks. The win marked her eighth acting Emmy, putting her level with the record for the most acting wins.

Shailene Woodley took home Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the show Paradise.

Vince Gilligan took home Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the show for Pluribus. Allison Janney picked up Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat. Tom Pelphrey won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Task.

David Harbour and Linda Cardellini won the supporting acting awards for DTF St Louis, which also took home awards for directing and writing.

Sally Field won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Remarkably Bright Creatures, which also won Outstanding Television Movie.

Slow Horses picked up a major honour, with Saul Metzstein winning Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

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Reality competition favourite The Traitors continued its winning streak, taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the third year in a row.

Host Alan Cumming also received the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

South Park was named Outstanding Animated Program. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won for writing and also took home Outstanding Variety Series. The Muppet Show won the pre-recorded variety special award.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny won the live variety special category.

Michael J Fox also received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his humanitarian efforts and work supporting Parkinson's research.

Mariska Hargitay Opens The Ceremony

Mariska Hargitay became the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years. She began the ceremony with a musical performance inspired by Joan Jett's I Love Rock & Roll, singing I love TV screens while highlighting several shows and stars.

Taylor Swift also made a cameo during a pre-recorded skit featuring Hargitay and her Law & Order: SVU co-stars.

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