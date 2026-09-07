Emmy Awards 2026 Night 2: Widow’s Bay Leads With 7 Wins, The Pitt And Spider-Noir Shine - Full List

The second night of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, September 6, with awards handed out across acting, animation, music, costumes, editing, sound, visual effects and other technical categories.

Night Two was hosted by The Pitt star Noah Wyle, The Goldbergs actress Wendi McLendon-Covey and The Boys actor Daveed Diggs. It followed the September 5 ceremony, with the two-night event handing out more than 100 awards in total.

Big Winners From Night 2

The Pitt, Widow's Bay, Palm Royale, Margo's Got Money Troubles and Spider-Noir were among the biggest winners.

Widow's Bay had a strong night, winning seven awards for Casting, Cinematography, Music Supervision, Music Composition, Production Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

The Pitt won Casting for Drama, Prosthetic Makeup and Original Music and Lyrics for “Need Someone,” while Ernest Harden Jr. took Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the show.

Spider-Noir collected five awards for Cinematography, Sound Editing, Special Visual Effects, Stunt Coordination and Title Design, despite being cancelled by Prime Video. Palm Royale won Choreography, Period Costumes and Period/Fantasy-Sci-Fi Makeup, while Margo's Got Money Troubles took awards for Contemporary Costumes, Hairstyling and Makeup.

Shailene Woodley won her first Emmy as Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Paradise, giving the show its first Emmy. David Harbour won Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for DTF St. Louis. South Park won Animated Program, while Julie Andrews took Character Voice-Over Performance for Bridgerton. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette won Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In other major categories, Pluribus won Original Main Title Theme Music, Picture Editing for Drama and Contemporary One-Hour Production Design. Leanne won Multi-Camera Comedy Editing, Hacks took Single-Camera Comedy Editing and DTF St. Louis won Limited/Anthology/Movie Editing. Fallout won Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Period/Fantasy Production Design, while Bridgerton took Period/Fantasy-Sci-Fi Hairstyling.

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Beef won Contemporary Costumes, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Stranger Things won Special Visual Effects for a Season or Movie. The Boys took Drama Stunt Coordination and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms won Stunt Performance.

The 2026 ceremony also introduced the Legacy Award, with I Love Lucy receiving the honour for its lasting impact on television across generations.

What's Next?

The two nights will be combined into an FXX broadcast on September 12, ahead of the main Primetime Emmy ceremony on September 14 on NBC and Peacock.

When And Where To Watch In India?

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air in India during the early hours of September 15, with the ceremony streaming live on JioHotstar.

The red carpet begins at 4:30 am IST, followed by the main ceremony at 5:30 am IST.

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