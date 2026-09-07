Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 17: Nivin Pauly Film Sees Strong Weekend Growth

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to do well at the box office, even in its third week. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer saw a 15.7% jump in collections on Day 17, showing that the film is still finding an audience in theatres.

Day 17 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 8.10 crore net in India on Day 17. Its India net collection has reached Rs 123.40 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 144.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also collected around Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 17. Its overseas gross has now reached Rs 121 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 265.10 crore.

The film earned Rs 6.55 crore from its Malayalam version, Rs 75 Lakh from Tamil and Rs 80 Lakh from Telugu.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1 and saw a good rise over the opening weekend. It collected Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore on Days 5 and 6 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7, taking Week 1 to Rs 52.30 crore.

The film continued to perform well in its second week. The film collected Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 6 crore, Rs 5.15 crore, Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 4.05 crore from Days 11 to 14, taking its Week 2 total to Rs 49.85 crore.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15, Rs 5.65 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 17.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad and is reminded of her first love, Justin, when a wedding takes place next door. The romantic comedy is about love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer and Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor. The film was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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