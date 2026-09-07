Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 From September 2026

Maruti Suzuki Price Hike: Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest passenger carmaker, will increase prices of select models by up to Rs 20,000 from September 2026, the company said in an exchange filing, citing sustained increases in input costs.

In a communication to dealers, Maruti Suzuki said the price increase would come into effect in September 2026. The company said it has been making continuous efforts over the past few months to mitigate the impact of higher costs through cost-reduction measures.

“However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” Maruti Suzuki said.

The price hike comes as the automaker continues to see strong momentum in its domestic passenger vehicle business. In August, Maruti Suzuki's total sales rose 21% year-on-year to 2.19 lakh units, compared with 2.40 lakh units estimated.

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Domestic sales increased 29% year-on-year to 1.85 lakh units, while passenger car sales also climbed 29% to 85,965 units. Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 35% year-on-year to 1.76 lakh units during the month.

Exports, however, declined 7% year-on-year to 33,844 units.

The company has also recently marked a major milestone for its Eeco van, with cumulative sales crossing 15 lakh units in India since its launch in January 2010.

The Eeco's sales milestone reflects sustained demand from families, small businesses and institutions, with the model's space, practicality and versatility helping it maintain a strong position in India's van market.

The pace of Eeco sales has also accelerated over the years. While the first 5 lakh units took eight years to sell, the next 5 lakh were sold in less than five years. The latest 5 lakh units were added in around three-and-a-half years, making it the fastest 5 lakh-unit milestone in the model's journey.

With input costs remaining elevated, Maruti Suzuki's latest price increase is aimed at passing on part of the cost burden while limiting the impact on customers. The move also comes against the backdrop of strong domestic passenger vehicle demand and robust sales growth recorded by the company in August.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Eeco Hits Major Milestone, Sales Cross 15 Lakh Units

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