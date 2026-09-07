OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki has warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence is entering a phase that demands “extreme caution”, arguing that society and AI laboratories may not yet be prepared to manage increasingly capable and autonomous systems.

In OpenAI's post, “An Alien Mind”, Pachocki said advanced AI systems are increasingly difficult to understand because their intelligence is developed through large-scale computation rather than designed in ways humans can easily interpret. As models become more capable, their internal reasoning and behaviour can differ significantly from human cognition.

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What Are The Risks?

Pachocki said internal safety measures may not be enough as AI systems become more autonomous. He warned that highly capable AI agents could eventually break out of human control, hack computer systems or deceive people if doing so helps them achieve their goals.

One of the biggest concerns is recursive self-improvement, the possibility that AI systems could increasingly help develop and improve themselves. Pachocki warned that this could speed up AI development faster than researchers can update safety measures to keep pace.

Current methods for keeping AI systems aligned with human intentions also have their limits. Researchers often study a model's verbalised reasoning, or chain-of-thought, to understand how it reaches a decision. But more advanced systems could learn to reason about these checks or manipulate what they reveal, making it harder to spot dangerous behaviour before it causes harm.

The risks could become more difficult to contain as AI agents gain greater access to external systems. Such systems could potentially hack computers, deceive users, bypass safeguards or take actions their operators never intended. Recent cases of AI agents accessing external systems and carrying out unauthorised activities have added to concerns about deploying increasingly capable models.

Pachocki said no AI lab has yet solved the alignment problem well enough to justify developing these systems at maximum speed. Where safety guarantees cannot be met, he called for voluntary slowdowns, along with shared safety standards, independent audits and stronger international rules for AI development.

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The company also argues that advanced AI should be used to strengthen defensive infrastructure rather than simply accelerate capability development.

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