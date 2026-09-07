PM Modi To Visit Gujarat And Maharashtra On September 8: What's The Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch infrastructure projects worth Rs 35,0000 crore in Vadodara, Gujarat, and later inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on September 8.

During his Vadodara visit, Modi will dedicate three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Covering 326 route kilometres and developed at a cost exceeding Rs 20,700 crore, the sections include Sanand (N)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-JNPT.

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The completion of these sections will make the Dedicated Freight Corridor network fully operational across its entire length. Direct connectivity with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority is expected to speed up EXIM cargo movement, reduce logistics costs, strengthen links between industrial centres and ports, and ease congestion on Mumbai's railway network.

PM Modi will also flag off freight services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai, besides a new passenger train connecting Vadodara with Tanda Road.

As part of the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project, he will dedicate the Jobat-Tanda Road rail line, connecting remote tribal regions in Alirajpur to the national rail network.

The Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for three railway projects covering 329 km and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore, along with three National Highway projects worth around Rs 1,780 crore. Gujarat government projects worth about Rs 2,600 crore will also be launched or inaugurated.

In Mumbai, PM will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest, being held from September 8 to 11. The global conference brings together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, investors and technology leaders.

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Under the theme "Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance," the conference will focus on leveraging next-generation digital payments and programmable finance to drive worldwide financial inclusion and strengthen trust in global systems.

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