iPhone Fold Mock-Up Goes Viral Ahead Of Apple's September 9 Event: What It Shows

An alleged video showing what appears to be a foldable iPhone mock-up has gone viral online, just two days before Apple's September 9 event. The device, shown in a video by Canadian YouTube channel Unbox Therapy, resembles a near-finished version of the much-rumoured foldable iPhone.

The video has crossed 1.9 million views, according to The Times of India. However, the device is reportedly a Chinese-made mock-up and has not been confirmed as Apple's final retail product.

What the viral iPhone fold mock-up shows

The mock-up has a book-style design that opens from the middle to reveal a larger screen, while a smaller display can be used when the phone is closed.

It appears shorter and wider than current iPhone models and has two rear cameras along with several physical buttons. A visible crease runs across the display when the device is opened.

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That does not necessarily mean the final iPhone will look the same. The creator of Unbox Therapy said the quality of Chinese prototypes has been improving, but also suggested that the crease seen on this unit may not reflect Apple's final design.

The Times of India reported that the device is not the final retail version.

What to expect from Apple on September 9

Apple has confirmed its “Surprise and shine” event for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, but has not announced a foldable iPhone, its name or any specifications.

Reports from MacRumors and Gadgets 360 suggest Apple could unveil its first foldable iPhone, possibly called the iPhone Ultra. The device is expected to have a roughly 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch screen when unfolded.

Reports also point to a price of more than $2,000.

For now, the viral mock-up offers a possible glimpse of Apple's foldable iPhone, but does not confirm what the company will unveil on September 9.

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