Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Five Civic Body Officials Suspended

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings, after a five-storey building being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan, southwest Delhi. The death toll from the collapse has climbed to 7, with 12 people rescued from the site so far, Delhi Police said.

Questions are now mounting over whether the building had unauthorised construction, structural violations, or unpermitted renovation and basement work and authorities are investigating if any of these regulatory or construction-related lapses played a role in the collapse.

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The suspended officials are Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, South Zone; Ranvir Singh, Superintending Engineer, South Zone; Lalit Kumar Goel, Executive Engineer (Building), South Zone; Sunil Chauhan, Assistant Engineer (Building), South Zone; and Ashish Kumar, Junior Engineer (Building).



The building collapsed on September 6, trapping several people beneath the rubble and triggering a prolonged multi-agency rescue operation. Earlier reports put the death toll at six, while the latest information cited in the administrative action puts the number of fatalities at seven, with at least 10 others injured. Eleven people were reportedly rescued during the rescue operation.



Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse and directed authorities to establish responsibility. The inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the building's condition and any possible administrative or construction-related negligence.



Delhi Police has also registered a first information report (FIR) against the alleged building owner, identified as Hariram, and formed 10 specialised teams to trace and apprehend him.



At the site on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that rescue crews pulled at least 12 people from the rubble, with six reported dead and six injured. She added that around 80% of the debris has been cleared, leaving only the basement section remaining, AP News reported.

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Enforcing strict construction norms between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the municipal corporation demolished 983 illegal properties and sealed 464. Enforcement actions included 1,516 show-cause notices, 708 sealing show-cause notices, and 726 direct demolition orders.

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