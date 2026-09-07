East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch CFL Derby On TV, Online?

The Kolkata Derby is set for another chapter as East Bengal FC take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2026-27 Calcutta Football League on Monday.

The highly anticipated Group 1 clash comes after both the Kolkata giants have already secured their places in the Super Six stage of the competition.

East Bengal will enter the latest derby with confidence after their recent success against their traditional rivals. The Red and Gold brigade defeated Mohun Bagan 4-1 in the Durand Cup final, with Edmund Lalrindika scoring a hat-trick and Bipin Singh also finding the net. Manvir Singh scored Mohun Bagan's only goal.

The result ended East Bengal's 22-year wait for the Durand Cup and saw them draw level with Mohun Bagan on 17 titles in the competition.

Here's all you need to know about the match, including live streaming and telecast details.

What Happened In The Last CFL Derby?

The two sides last met in the Calcutta Football League in 2025, with East Bengal claiming a thrilling 3-2 victory. David Lalhlansanga scored the decisive goal in that encounter.

ALSO READ: East Bengal Thrash Mohun Bagan 4-1 To End 22-Year Wait For Durand Cup Title

Match Venue, Kickoff Time

The derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan at the Vidyasagar Krirangan in Barasat will start at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

Head-To-Head Record

East Bengal hold a slight advantage in the overall Kolkata Derby head-to-head record, having won 145 of the 409 competitive meetings between the two sides. Mohun Bagan have won 134 matches, while 130 encounters have ended in draws.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest as of now.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on No.10 Sports.

ALSO READ: Emami Group Exits East Bengal As Investor Days After Durand Cup Triumph

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