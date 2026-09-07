Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Prince Of Mollywood, Panchanama, Varavu — Here's What To Watch

Zee5 and JioHotstar are bringing a fresh lineup of South Indian content this week, spanning Malayalam and Telugu drama, crime and thriller releases, along with the latest seasons of the popular Bigg Boss franchise.

Prince of Mollywood (JioHotstar)

The Malayalam comedy-drama follows Firoz, a young man who dreams of becoming a film star despite his millionaire father strongly opposing his ambitions. As he tries to pursue his dream, Firoz finds himself caught between his aspirations and his family's expectations.

Directed by Shani Khader, the film stars Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru and Aswin Vijayan.

Streaming from September 11

Panchanama (ZEE5)

The six-episode Telugu crime thriller follows an honest police officer investigating a series of suspicious deaths, uncovering links to medical crimes, political corruption and the criminal underworld. The series blends a procedural investigation with human emotions as the search for the truth grows more complicated.

Starring Bharath Srinivasan as Jai Ram, along with Shivaji Raja, Medha Reddy, Charan Babu, Rupa Lakshmi, Radhika Priti, Surya and Srija.

Streaming from September 11

Varavu (ZEE5)

The Malayalam action thriller starring Joju George is directed by Shaji Kailas and written by AK Sajan. The film also features Vani Viswanath and Murali Gopy in key roles.

The story follows Polachan, a wealthy planter who returns home after serving a prison sentence. Seeking revenge against his old rivals, he sets out to settle scores while plotting to make his missing younger brother Willy take the blame for his actions.

Streaming from September 11

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Bigg Boss — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu And Kannada (JioHotstar)

The new seasons of the popular Bigg Boss franchise have arrived across the four South Indian languages on September 6. Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna and Kichcha Sudeepa are returning as hosts for the Malayalam (Season 8), Tamil (Season 10), Telugu (Season 10) and Kannada (season 13) editions, respectively. The reality shows bring new contestants into the Bigg Boss house for a fresh round of tasks, nominations, friendships, rivalries and drama.

Regular episodes will air at 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on weekends on JioHotstar.

Streaming Now

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