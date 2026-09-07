Labor Day 2026: Are Banks, Stock Market, Target, Walmart, USPS, Costco Closed Or Open?

Millions of Americans are observing Labor Day on Monday, September 7, marking the unofficial end of summer with barbecues, road trips and holiday shopping.

Celebrated on the first Monday of September, Labor Day honours the contributions of American workers. The federal holiday traces its origins to the labour movement of the late 19th century.

The first official Labor Day celebration took place in New York City in 1882, before Congress designated it a federal holiday in 1894 under President Grover Cleveland.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Holiday: Is US Stock Market Open Or Closed On Labor Day? Check Holiday Schedule

As Labor Day is a federal holiday, federal offices and financial institutions will remain closed. However, the majority of businesses and grocery stores will continue to operate, with some offeringering Labor Day deals.

Government Offices, Banks And Mail Services

Federal offices will remain closed on Labor Day. Public schools, courts and most municipal offices will also remain shut.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver regular mail, and post offices will be closed. However, Priority Mail Express will continue to operate.

Banks across the United States will also be closed because Labor Day is a federal holiday. Branch hours may vary for limited in-store locations.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will remain closed on Monday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

Package delivery services will also be affected. Standard UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services are suspended for the holiday, although select express and critical shipments remain available depending on location, according to their official webpages.

Which Stores Are Open On Labor Day?

Most major retailers, supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open on Labor Day, although operating hours may vary by location.

Some of the major stores and their expected timings are:

Target: 8 am - 10 pm; varies by store

Walmart: 6 am - 11 pm; varies by store

Kroger: 6 am - 11 pm; varies by store

Whole Foods: 8 am - 10 pm; varies by store

Trader Joe's: 8 am - 9 pm

Aldi: 8:30 am - 6 pm; varies by store

Wegmans: 6 am - 12 am

ShopRite: Open

Stop & Shop: 7 am - 10 pm

Lidl: 8 am - 9 pm

Several other grocery chains are also expected to welcome customers throughout the holiday.

Many retailers, including Wayfair and Best Buy, are running Labor Day clearance events covering appliances, electronics, furniture and outdoor products.

What's Closed And What Will Operate On Reduced Hours?

Costco is among the few major national retailers that will remain closed for Labor Day.

Sam's Club will operate on reduced holiday hours, while BJ's Wholesale Club plans to remain open under regular holiday schedules.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver ETFs Tumble Over 1 Percent — Is The Bullion Rally Losing Steam?

Customers are advised to confirm local operating hours before visiting stores, as timings can vary by location.

With government offices, banks and financial markets closed, Labor Day will see a mix of closures and adjusted schedules across the US, while most retailers and grocery stores continue to operate.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.