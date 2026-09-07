Stock Market Holiday: Is US Stock Market Open Or Closed On Labor Day? Check Holiday Schedule

Wall Street will remain shut on Monday, Sept. 7, as the United States observes Labor Day, giving investors a long weekend before trading resumes on Tuesday.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both remain closed for the federal holiday, according to their official 2026 trading calendars. There will be no regular trading in US equities during the day.

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September every year in the US and is among the holidays on which major American stock exchanges remain completely closed.

When Will The US Stock Market Reopen?

The NYSE and Nasdaq will resume regular trading on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The normal core trading session runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

For investors in India, regular Wall Street trading will run from 7 p.m. IST on Tuesday until 1:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, with the US currently observing daylight saving time.

The Labor Day holiday is a full-day market closure, not an early-close session.

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US Stock Market Holidays In 2026

Labor Day is one of several scheduled market holidays during 2026. The US stock market was also closed for New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, and the Independence Day holiday earlier in the year.

After Labor Day, the remaining full-day closures in 2026 are Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26 and Christmas Day on Dec. 25.

There are also shortened sessions scheduled around the year-end holidays. The NYSE and Nasdaq are scheduled to close early at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, and on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

Indian stock exchanges follow a separate trading calendar, so the US Labor Day closure does not determine trading on the NSE and BSE. Investors tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite will have to wait until Tuesday evening in India for regular Wall Street trading to resume.

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