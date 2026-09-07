TCS Launches AI-Native Creative Engineering Studio In UK

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has launched a new AI-native creative engineering studio in London as the IT services company expands its focus on artificial intelligence-led services and deepens its presence in the UK. Investors will be watching how the new facility supports TCS' AI strategy, client growth and talent expansion in the region.

TCS announced the launch of its TCS Interactive Creative Engineering Studio on September 7. The 4,500-square-feet facility will house creative, industry and engineering teams working with clients and brands on customer experiences, revenue growth, market expansion and operational efficiency.

London Studio To Drive AI-Led Client Work

The London facility is designed as a multidisciplinary hub where designers, strategists, domain experts and engineers can collaborate with clients. TCS said the studio will help businesses deepen audience engagement, strengthen brand value and turn ideas into scalable business outcomes.

The facility also expands the global network of TCS Interactive, the company's digital design, marketing and experience-led transformation arm. It follows the launch of TCS Interactive's New York studio in 2025 and will give UK clients greater access to the company's AI-led creative engineering capabilities.

TCS Interactive President Kamal Bhadada said the company aims to combine strategy, product design, engineering and insights through an AI-led approach.

“Our vision is to help our clients unlock new growth opportunities by orchestrating strategy, product design, engineering, and insights with an AI-led approach. The London studio is at the heart of this global network of hybrid talent connecting our UK clients to our global capabilities around the world to create and activate new experiences, drive adoption, and sustain growth through insights, ” Bhadada commented.

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TCS Plans 5,000 UK Jobs

The studio is part of TCS' wider investment in the UK and Ireland, where the company plans to create 5,000 jobs over the next three years as AI changes industry operations and client requirements.

TCS said it is increasingly hiring professionals with a mix of creative, business and technology skills.

TCS Head of UK & Ireland Vinay Singhvi said, “The UK&I is a vital market for TCS, and this studio reflects our commitment to driving innovation for our clients and AI-led creative engineering. This expansion underscores our confidence in the UK's strong technology ecosystem and aligns with the government's vision for fostering innovation.”

Also Read: TCS Selected As Strategic Partner By Global Food Wholesaler METRO AG

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