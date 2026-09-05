TCS' HyperVault Secures 264 Acres For Massive 1GW AI Data Center Campus In Hyderabad

Tata Consultancy Services' subsidiary HyperVault has secured 264 acres of land in Hyderabad to develop a large-scale AI data center campus of up to 1GW capacity, the IT giant informed in an exchange filing on Saturday, September 5.

The Hyderabad AI data center campus will be purpose-built to serve the needs of frontier AI companies and hyperscalers, enabling high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads, it added.

TCS expects that the project will rank amongst the most advanced and largest AI infrastructure campuses in India. It will also leverage green energy and water-neutral design principles as part of the build-out.

ALSO READ: Tata Group Stocks Lose Rs 44,000 Crore In Value After N Chandrasekaran Resigns

The project also seeks to catalyze India's AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking,

construction, engineering and operations, while generating several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region. HyperVault and its partners are expected to invest up to Rs 70,000 crore to build and manage this infrastructure.

Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy, in a meeting with officials from TCS' HyperVault, called the project ‘historic' not just for Telangana but for India. “This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong

focus on infrastructure. This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence. Access to AI models and compute is fast-becoming public infrastructure and having this compute reside in Telangana gives us an advantage,” he said.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of AGM

Speaking on the latest project, K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said, “HyperVault advances TCS' Infrastructure-to-Intelligence strategy by bringing together AI-ready infrastructure with our cloud, engineering, enterprise transformation and AI capabilities. Hyderabad offers the scale, talent and ecosystem to serve global customers.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.