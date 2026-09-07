Home Loan: How Much Can You Afford To Borrow With A Salary Of Rs 2 Lakh A Month?

A monthly income of Rs 2 lakh can put homebuyers in a comparatively comfortable financial bracket and may make them eligible for a substantial housing loan. The loan amount a lender is prepared to sanction, though, should not be treated as a target for borrowing.

Buying a home usually means taking on a financial commitment that can stretch over decades. The EMI is only one part of the equation, with household costs, insurance, investments, emergency savings, children's education and other financial priorities also competing for the same income. The more important question is not how much you can borrow, but how much you can repay without putting your finances under strain.

If your monthly income is Rs 2 lakh, here's how to approach the calculation.

A commonly used rule of thumb is to keep your home loan EMI within 30-40% of your monthly take-home income.

ALSO READ: Multiple Jobs, Multiple PF Accounts? Here's How To Find And Transfer Your Old EPF Money

For someone earning Rs 2 lakh a month, that translates to:

EMI as % of income Monthly EMI 25% Rs 50,000 30% Rs 60,000 35% Rs 70,000 40% Rs 80,000 45% Rs 90,000

Keeping the home-loan EMI in the Rs 60,000-70,000 range would typically leave a borrower with greater financial breathing room than taking on a repayment closer to Rs 80,000-90,000.

The distinction becomes crucial when Rs 2 lakh refers to gross monthly income rather than the amount credited to your account. Loan affordability should ideally be assessed against take-home pay, after accounting for income tax, provident fund contributions and other deductions.

How Much Home Loan Can You Afford On A Rs 2 Lakh Monthly Salary?

The borrowing amount is shaped by a range of factors, from the prevailing interest rate and chosen loan tenure to existing debt obligations and your credit history.

To illustrate, suppose you take a home loan at an interest rate of 8.5%.

Approximate loan amounts would look like this:

Monthly EMI 20-year loan 25-year loan 30-year loan Rs 60,000 Rs 72 lakh Rs 77 lakh Rs 80 lakh Rs 70,000 Rs 84 lakh Rs 90 lakh Rs 93 lakh Rs 80,000 Rs 96 lakh Rs 1.03 crore Rs 1.07 crore

These figures are illustrative rather than an indication of the amount a particular bank will sanction.

For a borrower with a monthly income of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 75-90 lakh can serve as a broad starting point when estimating home-loan affordability, assuming there are no major existing EMIs and sufficient savings are in place. The upper end of that range should not be viewed as a borrowing target.

Your Current EMIs Matter When Assessing A New Loan

Suppose you already pay Rs 20,000 a month towards a car loan, personal loan or other debt.

If you earn Rs 2 lakh a month and want to keep total debt repayments around 35% of your income, your overall EMI budget would be approximately Rs 70,000.

With Rs 20,000 already committed, only about Rs 50,000 would remain for your home loan.

At 8.5% for 25 years, a Rs 50,000 EMI corresponds to a home loan of roughly Rs 64 lakh.

This is why looking at salary alone can give a misleading picture of your borrowing capacity.

Banks assess your income, age, employment, credit history, existing liabilities and other factors before deciding how much they are prepared to lend.

You may therefore receive approval for a loan larger than the amount that makes sense for your household budget.

Taking a home loan should not leave you with little or no cash after meeting your monthly commitments. Before signing up for a high EMI, it is prudent to build an emergency fund that can cover at least six months of essential expenses and loan repayments.

Consider a household where basic living costs and existing debt obligations come to Rs 1 lakh each month. An emergency corpus of at least Rs 6 lakh would provide a reasonable financial cushion if income is disrupted or an unexpected expense arises.

ALSO READ: Rs 10 Lakh Lumpsum Vs Rs 25,000 SIP: Which Can Build A Bigger Corpus In 20 Years?

The need for such a buffer is particularly acute when most of the household's income comes from a single earner.

With Rs 2 lakh coming in each month, buying a sizeable home may be financially feasible. That does not make the highest loan offered by a bank the right choice for every borrower.

A more cautious approach is to cap the housing EMI at roughly 30-35% of net monthly income. Buyers should also consider any outstanding loans, preserve a sufficient emergency corpus and ensure that the down payment does not leave their savings severely depleted.

For a Rs 2 lakh monthly take-home salary, an EMI of Rs 60,000-70,000 and a home loan of roughly Rs 75-90 lakh, depending on the interest rate and tenure, can serve as a useful starting point for planning.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.