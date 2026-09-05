Multiple Jobs, Multiple PF Accounts? Here's How To Find And Transfer Your Old EPF Money

Changing jobs can mean better salaries, new opportunities and career growth. But for employees who have switched jobs several times, it can also result in multiple Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts.

Managing several Provident Fund (PF) accounts can be confusing, particularly if old accounts are not tracked properly. The Universal Account Number (UAN), a unique 12-digit number assigned to EPF members, is designed to link multiple PF Member IDs under one account.

Ideally, employees should use the same UAN throughout their careers and provide it to their new employers when joining a new organisation. However, multiple UANs can sometimes be generated when employees change jobs.

In such cases, identifying old accounts and transferring the accumulated PF balance to the current account can help consolidate the retirement savings and maintain continuity of service.

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How to Check If You Have Multiple PF Accounts?

Employees can check their EPF service history through the EPFO member portal.

Step 1: Go to the official member portal with your UAN and password.

Step 2: Navigate to View and select Service History from the top menu.

Step 3: Look at the list of different Member IDs assigned by each of your past and present employers to see separate PF accounts.

Steps to Merge and Transfer Old EPF Money

Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member Portal and sign in using your UAN and password.

Step 2: Click on the Online Services tab at the top menu.

Step 3: On the new portal, select the option One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request).

Step 4: Verify your personal information and current employment PF details displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Scroll down to enter your previous Member ID or old UAN to fetch the past account details.

Step 6: Click ‘Get Details' to view your past employment accounts.

Step 7: The portal will then display details of the earlier EPF accounts linked to your employment history. Select the old PF account(s) you want to merge.

Step 8: Click Get OTP to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Step 9: After entering the OTP, check the declaration box, and click Submit. The merger request will be generated for approval.

The request goes to either your previous or current employer for online attestation and approval by the EPFO. After approval, EPFO processes the request and merges the previous EPF accounts with the current one.

How Long Does It Take To Transfer Your PF Account?

Employees can monitor the progress of their transfer request through the “Track Claim Status” section on the EPFO portal. The processing time can take 10 to 15 working days, depending on verification and approval requirements. So employees should track the request online rather than assume a fixed timeline.

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Consolidating old PF accounts can make it easier to keep track of retirement savings while helping maintain a continuous EPF service record.

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