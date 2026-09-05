Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Day 1: Film Enters Top 4 Hindi Openers of 2026

Mirzapur: The Movie has opened strongly at the Indian box office, recording one of the highest first-day collections among Hindi films released in 2026. The film, which brings the popular Mirzapur streaming franchise to the big screen, was released on Friday, September 4.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film features franchise favourites Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan, along with Jitendra Kumar. The theatrical adaptation has generated considerable interest among fans following the success of the three-season streaming series.

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According to early estimates, Mirzapur: The Movie collected around Rs 24.75 crore net in India on its opening day, with domestic gross earnings estimated at Rs 29-30 crore. The Hindi version contributed most of the earnings, while the dubbed Telugu version added around Rs 15 lakh.

With its opening-day performance, Mirzapur: The Movie moved ahead of Awarapan 2, which reportedly opened at around Rs 22 crore. It also entered the top four Hindi openers of 2026, according to the rankings cited in the reports.

The top performers in the 2026 Hindi opening-day rankings include Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which recorded around Rs 99 crore, Toxic with approximately Rs55 crore and Border 2 with around Rs 30 crore, placing Mirzapur: The Movie just behind the leading titles.

The film's opening is particularly significant because it brings a successful OTT franchise to the big screen while retaining several of its most recognisable characters and actors.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of around 36.7% on Friday, indicating a solid response from theatre audiences.

Early audience reactions, however, have been mixed. While some viewers have praised the performances, action sequences and familiar Mirzapur atmosphere, others have criticised the film for being slow-paced or overly explanatory.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie X Reviews: Fans Say Film Is Darker Than Series; Praise Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan

Despite the varied reviews, the strong first-day collection gives Mirzapur: The Movie a promising start and sets the stage for its weekend box-office performance.

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