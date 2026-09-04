Karan Johar Gives Mirzapur: The Movie A Massive Thumbs Up; Calls It A 'Kadak, Masaledar Ride'

Some films create a strong buzz around their release, especially when they are connected to a well-known story and a familiar set of characters. The latest release in one such popular franchise has now received a positive reaction from filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar Reviews Mirzapur: The Movie

Karan Johar has praised Mirzapur: The Movie after watching the film. The filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions shared his reaction on Instagram Stories, giving the latest chapter a big thumbs up.

Johar shared the film's high-energy trailer along with his review. He said he enjoyed the movie and praised the way its established characters make room for the new additions.

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Karan Johar wrote, “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven't seen the series you will love the film!!!”

Mirzapur: The Movie Hits Theatres

Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on September 4, 2026. The film takes the story from the popular Prime Video franchise to the big screen, giving audiences a theatrical continuation of its world.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit. It also expands the story with new characters while keeping the rivalries, violence and unexpected twists associated with the franchise.

Cast And Crew

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani are the co-producers.

The cast includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, along with Jitendra Kumar, who plays Bablu Pandit after taking over the role from Vikrant Massey. Ravi Kishan joins the franchise in a new role.

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Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi return to reprise their roles from the series.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the franchise's popular characters to cinemas while introducing fresh elements to its story.

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