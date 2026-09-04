Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Gets Release Date; Sequel Set For Dussehra 2026

The wait for a highly anticipated South Indian film is finally moving towards its next stage. The makers have now shared an important update on Jailer 2 that gives audiences a clearer idea of when they can expect the film on the big screen.

Jailer 2 To Release On October 15

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has officially received its theatrical release date. After months of speculation, Sun Pictures has confirmed that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2026.

Earlier reports had suggested that the sequel could release in September 2026. However, the makers have now ended the uncertainty with an official announcement.

Sun Pictures shared the release update on X, writing, “October 15th Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2.”

The release date puts Jailer 2 in the Dussehra period, giving the Rajinikanth-led film a significant festive window at the box office.

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Jailer 2 Cast And Story Connection

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story from the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The original film featured Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian and emerged as one of the biggest successes of the superstar's career.

The sequel brings back several actors from the first instalment. Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu are set to reprise their respective roles.

The cast also includes Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jatin Sarna and Mithun Chakraborty. The sequel has generated strong interest among fans with its returning cast and new additions.

Rajinikanth's Next Film

Rajinikanth has completed shooting for Jailer 2. Meanwhile, the superstar is also working on his next project, Dharman.

Dharman is being directed by Ashwin Marimuthu and is currently in production. While Jailer 2 is now set for its theatrical arrival, Rajinikanth's upcoming projects continue to keep his fans excited.

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