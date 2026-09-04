Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases: DC, GDN, Korean Kanakaraju And More To Watch

This week, OTT platforms are bringing a diverse lineup of Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films and series across action, drama, thriller and family genres.

DC

DC is a Tamil romantic action thriller directed by Arun Matheswaran, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in the lead. Inspired by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Devdas, the film follows Devadas through love, violence, betrayal and revenge. Anirudh Ravichander's music and stylised visuals add to its intense atmosphere.

OTT: Sun NXT

Release Date: September 4, 2026

GDN

GDN is a Tamil biographical drama based on inventor and industrialist G.D. Naidu, known as the “Edison of India.” R. Madhavan plays Naidu, with Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan and Vinay Rai also starring. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film explores Naidu's pursuit of innovation amid setbacks and opposition.

OTT: Netflix

Release Date: September 4, 2026

The Court

The Court is a Tamil courtroom family drama centred on Yazhini, played by Yogalakshmi, a young lawyer dealing with a stammer and her father's shadow. When a case places her against Raj Sekar, played by V. Jayaprakash, she must overcome personal and social barriers while fighting for justice.

OTT: JioHotstar

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju is a Telugu horror-comedy combining supernatural elements, action and humour. Varun Tej plays Kanakaraju, whose life changes after he is possessed by the spirit of a Korean man with an unfinished mission. Ritika Nayak and Satya also feature in the film.

OTT: Netflix

Release Date: September 4, 2026

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Jagamae Sangeetham

Jagamae Sangeetham is a Telugu musical family drama series set around Carnatic music. Balu, the grandson of musician Shastri, struggles between preserving his family legacy and finding his own artistic identity. Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani and Sushmita Shetty star in the series.

OTT: Prime Video

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Unmadham

Unmadham is a Malayalam crime psychological thriller following police constable Shelly as he reopens an old case and encounters secrets, superstition and possible supernatural forces. Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose headline the film, directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir.

OTT: SonyLIV

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Ananthan Kaadu

Ananthan Kaadu is a period political action thriller set in 1990s Thiruvananthapuram. The story follows local thugs whose lives change after joining a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel against a common enemy. Arya, Murali Gopy, Indrans, Nikhila Vimal, Regina Cassandra, Dev Mohan and Vijayaraghavan star.

OTT: Prime Video, Simply South, Lions Gate Play, Manorama Max

Release Date: September 2, 2026

Pagida Kali

Pagida Kali is a Malayalam mystery thriller that begins with a murder and the disappearance of a child in Kerala. As the investigation expands beyond the state, hidden links and unanswered questions emerge. The film is directed by Nishad Hasan and stars Amal Suresh, Vinayak Sarat Chandran, Murali Devasurya, Tito Wilson and Devasurya Muralidharan.

OTT: Manorama Max

Release Date: September 4, 2026

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