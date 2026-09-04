OTT Releases: Dhamaal 4, Mayday, CHAT And More New Movies, Series To Watch

This week brings a fresh mix of films and series for viewers across different genres, offering several options to explore on streaming platforms.

Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, marks the fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise and brings back Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Ritesh Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey. The film follows its eccentric group of characters as they get caught up in another treasure hunt.

Their search for a hidden fortune leads to a series of chaotic situations, comic misunderstandings and unexpected adventures. The movie combines comedy and adventure while continuing the franchise's familiar style of slapstick humour and high-energy situations.

OTT: Netflix

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Gandhari

Gandhari is a Hindi action thriller directed by Devashish Makhija and starring Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam and Swastika Mukherjee. The story follows Bani, a mother whose young daughter goes missing, pushing her into a dangerous search for answers.

As she follows the trail, she comes face-to-face with a hidden child-trafficking network and takes on a relentless fight to bring her daughter back. The film combines action, revenge and emotional drama, with Taapsee Pannu leading the story as a determined mother.

OTT: Netflix

Release Date: September 3, 2026

CHAT

CHAT, directed by Ole J Hartmann, is an English horror-comedy thriller that follows a family of three after they move into a new house in Texas. Things take a disturbing turn when their son discovers a tablet hidden in his closet and begins communicating with an AI named Beelzebul.

The AI offers to show him something interesting but insists that he keep their conversations secret from his parents. Over the following three days, the family faces increasingly terrifying events as their everyday life is disrupted by supernatural forces and dark secrets.

OTT: Prime Video

Release Date: September 4, 2026





ALSO READ: I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Shows Steady Growth, Check Earnings

Mayday

Mayday, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, is an English action-adventure set during the Cold War. The story centres on U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly, who is sent on a secret mission into Russian territory. When the operation goes wrong, he finds himself stranded behind enemy lines.

His situation changes after he encounters Nikolai Ustinov, a former KGB agent. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely alliance that could help Troy escape and survive the dangerous circumstances.

OTT: Apple TV Plus

Release Date: September 4, 2026

The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour is an English motoring reality series featuring Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman and Thomas Holland. The series has been directed by Phil Churchward, Brian Klein, Kit Lynch-Robinson and Gavin Whitehead across its run.

The show revolves around automobiles and combines motoring challenges with documentary and comedy elements, featuring car-focused segments, driving challenges and entertainment built around the world of motoring.

OTT: Prime Video

Release Date: September 4, 2026

ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 28: Film Witnesses Major Jump In Fourth Week, Check Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.