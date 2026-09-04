Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 28: Film Witnesses Major Jump In Fourth Week, Check Earnings

Hanuman Ansh has seen a strong rise in collections during its fourth week, with the latest day showing a notable jump at the box office.

Day 28 Box Office Collection

On Day 28, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 11.00 crore net in India from 7,055 shows, taking its total India net to Rs 72.88 crore and gross to Rs 85.97 crore. The film saw a 41.9% rise over Day 27's Rs 7.75 crore, with 41.0% occupancy recorded across its shows, according to Sacnilk.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 38.01% overall occupancy on Day 28, with 12.92% in the morning, 29.62% in the afternoon, 40.54% in the evening, and 65.23% at night, the report stated.

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Hanuman Ansh Day-Wise Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 0.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 0.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 0.30 crore on Day 3, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 1.08 crore.

In Week 2, according to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.04 crore on Day 8, Rs 0.08 crore each on Days 9 and 10, and Rs 0.05 crore each from Days 11 to 14, taking the Week 2 collection to Rs 0.40 crore

The film then saw a significant jump in Week 3, collecting Rs 10.40 crore.

In Week 4, it earned Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23, Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 25, Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26, Rs 7.75 crore on Day 27 and Rs 11.00 crore on Day 28, taking the Week 4 collection to Rs 61.00 crore.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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