Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues To Maintain Steady Run

Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi continues its box office run as the film enters its third week in theatres. Despite a gradual decline in daily collections, the film maintained a solid pace during its second week.

The film was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, in Telugu and Tamil.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

As of Day 15, Irumudi is currently running across 436 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.22 crore, so far today. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 174.26 crore and total India net to Rs 149.97 crore so far, of which Rs 149.69 crore was collected by the film's Telugu version according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final India collections are yet to be reported.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 26% on Day 15, as of now.

Overall language breakdown for the film in 15 days is that the film's Tamil 2D version registered 14.9% overall occupancy with 737 shows, according to the Sacnilk report. Meanwhile, the Telugu version registered 63.5% overall occupancy with 37,770 shows, as of now.

On Day 14, Irumudi recorded an India net collection of Rs 3.60 crore, across 2,378 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film saw a 12.2% drop from the previous day, when the film earned Rs 4.10 crore net in India.

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Irumudi Box Office Run So Far

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore each on Day 5 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6, and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 92.15 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13. It collected Rs 3.60 crore on Day 14. The film's second-week collection stood at Rs 57.60 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside child actor Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Swasika. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The story revolves around an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall and decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.

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