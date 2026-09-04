Toxic English Version: Yash Starrer To Release With Shorter Version? All You Need To Know

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to release its English version with a shorter cut. The shorter English version of Toxic will arrive in Indian theatres on September 4.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was filmed in both Kannada and English and was later dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore.

The film was released in theatres on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

In an official post on Thursday, the makers announced that Toxic's English version release date in India. The shorter version will be screened only at select theatres across India.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in English - one of the languages the film was written and shot in. A shorter cut from the Indian language version. In cinemas from September 4, 2026,” read the announcement.

Toxic English Version Runtime

Audiences watching the English version will reportedly see a significantly shorter film compared with the original Kannada edition. According to the CBFC website, the English version has a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes. The English version was certified on September 1. It has also been certified A.

Meanwhile, the original Kannada version was certified on August 13 with a runtime of 194.12 minutes or approximately 3 hours and 14 minutes. This means the English version is more than 17 minutes shorter.

The English version was released overseas on the same day as the Kannada version.

Interestingly, the English trailer of Toxic, which was released last month, was also 11 seconds shorter than the Indian-language version.

While the makers have announced the English release online, they have not revealed which sequences have been removed or altered in the shorter cut.

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Box Office Collection

After its Day 9 collection, Toxic's India net collection has reached Rs 239.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 285.70 crore. The film has also earned Rs 42.75 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 328.45 crore after Day 9.

Cast

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth. The film also features Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva and Sudev Nair in supporting roles.

Story

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a psychological action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The movie is centered around Raya, played by Yash. The story follows Raya's rise to power in Goa during Portuguese rule as he builds an empire, but becomes caught in complicated relationships and a cycle of betrayals, violence and personal loss.

The story also involves Ticket, who begins dismantling Raya's empire while seeking answers and revenge linked to his father's actions.

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