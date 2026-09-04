Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic Box Office Collection: Devotional Drama Outpaces Yash-Starrer — Check Earnings

Hanuman Ansh continued its remarkable box-office run, with the devotional drama earning significantly more than Yash-starrer Toxic on Thursday. While Toxic collected Rs 4.25 crore on its Day 9, Hanuman Ansh raked in Rs 11 crore on Day 28 in India, highlighting the latter's extraordinary staying power at the box office.

Toxic Day 9 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 4.25 crore net in India on Day 9, across 10,863 shows. The figure represents a 22% decline from the Rs 5.45 crore earned on Day 8.

With its Day 9 collection, Toxic's India net collection has reached Rs 239.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 285.70 crore. The film also added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 9, taking its overseas gross to Rs 42.75 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 328.45 crore.

The Hindi and Kannada versions continued to drive Toxic's domestic performance. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.85 crore from 8,322 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 13.33%. The Kannada version collected Rs 1.04 crore from 966 shows, with the highest occupancy among the film's language versions at 20.12%.

The Tamil version earned Rs 15 lakh from 824 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 20 lakh from 683 shows. The Malayalam version added Rs 1 lakh from 38 shows.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 28: Spiritual Drama Continues Strong Run As It Enters Fourth Week

Hanuman Ansh Shows Fourth-Week Momentum

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 11 crore net on Day 28, across 7,055 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 72.88 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 85.97 crore.

The Day 28 collection marks a 41.9% jump from the previous day's Rs 7.75 crore, underlining the film's strong momentum even in its fourth week.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 38.01% on Day 28. Morning shows registered 12.92% occupancy, which increased to 29.62% in the afternoon and 40.54% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the strongest demand, with occupancy reaching an impressive 65.23%.

Hanuman Ansh Beats Toxic Despite a Much Wider Release

The contrast becomes even more significant when the two films' release scales are taken into account. Toxic had a much wider release across multiple languages and thousands of shows, while Hanuman Ansh has achieved its numbers with a considerably smaller footprint. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting just Rs 10 lakh on its opening day, but gained momentum through strong word of mouth.

The comparison was already evident earlier in their respective runs. On Toxic's Day 7, the film collected Rs 7.85 crore net across 12,894 shows. On the same calendar day, Hanuman Ansh, then on Day 26, earned Rs 8.50 crore net across 7,008 shows, surpassing the Yash-starrer despite having almost half the number of shows.

Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, features Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film, set in post-independence Goa, was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore. The film opened strongly, recording an estimated Rs 120.75 crore gross on its first day from 24,579 shows at a blended occupancy of 56.1%. Its worldwide gross had reached Rs 322 crore after its first eight days, according to Sacnilk.

By comparison, Hanuman Ansh's extraordinary fourth-week performance has transformed the film into one of the year's biggest surprise successes.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash Starrer Sees Further Slowdown In Second Week

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