Rentomojo Fixes IPO Price Band — Check Price, Key Details Inside

Online furniture rental platform Rentomojo on Friday has fixed the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 384-404 per share. The public issue will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11. The anchor investor portion will open on September 8.

Offer For Sale Size

The offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 28,399,567 equity shares. The shares have a face value of Rs 1 each. Geetansh Bamania is the promoter of the company.

Company Details

Rentomojo operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer online rental and subscription platform for furniture and home appliances. According to the Redseer Report cited in the DRHP, the company had an estimated 42%-47% share of India's organised furniture and appliance rental segment, excluding water purifiers, based on subscription revenue in fiscal 2025.

The company had 227,511 live subscribers across 22 cities as of Sept. 30, 2025, supported by 21 warehouses spanning about 444,486 square feet. Its omni-channel network also included 67 experience stores and a portfolio of 728,773 live products.

Rentmojo Revenue

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 176.61 crore for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2025, while profit after tax was Rs 61.38 crore. For fiscal 2025, revenue from operations was Rs 265.96 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 43.11 crore.

Rentomojo plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, payment of lease rentals or licence fees for warehouses and experience stores, and general corporate purposes.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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