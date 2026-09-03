The Traitors Season 2 Finale Crowns Its Winners — Who Took The Prize?

The Traitors Season 2 finale delivered a dramatic conclusion as the remaining contestants faced a series of crucial decisions before the winners were revealed. The Karan Johar-hosted reality show ended with a major twist, with the Traitors successfully surviving until the final stage of the game.

Krystle D'Souza And Rida Tharana Emerge Victorious

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana were declared the winners of The Traitors Season 2. Both entered the finale as Traitors and managed to avoid being eliminated during the final stages of the game.

The duo ultimately shared the Rs 66 lakh cash prize.

The final day began with Mallika Sherawat being ‘murdered' from the game at the palace. Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi and Saahil Salathia were among the contestants who remained in contention.

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Dalip Tahil Gets Eliminated

The contestants then took part in a team mission aimed at increasing the prize pot. The task involved collecting gold coins from the backs of camels.

Following the mission, the contestants turned their attention towards Dalip Tahil during the final stages of the game.

The strategy proved successful at the final Circle of Shaq, where Dalip was eliminated. His exit left Krystle, Rida, Shalini and Saahil as the final four contestants.

Shalini Passi And Saahil Salathia Voted Out

The remaining contestants then took turns voting in front of Karan Johar. Saahil Salathia was the first to be eliminated, leaving Krystle, Rida and Shalini in contention.

Shalini Passi was subsequently voted out by Krystle and Rida. Following her elimination, Shalini said life would teach the two Traitors a ‘lesson' for breaking her trust.

With Shalini out of the game, Krystle and Rida were the only contestants remaining. Karan Johar then announced them as the winners.

Although Krystle had the option of turning against Rida, she chose to remain loyal to her fellow Traitor, saying she would rather be a ‘girl's girl' and continue supporting her.

About The Traitors

The reality show brings together contestants divided into two groups — Traitors and Innocents. The Innocents must identify the hidden Traitors and vote them out, while the Traitors secretly target the Innocents and attempt to survive until the end without being exposed.

The original Dutch version of the format is titled De Verraders, with American and British adaptations also produced.

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