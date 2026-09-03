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Constl Raises $90 Million Debt To Accelerate Greenfield Fibre Network Rollout

The expansion of planned infrastructure is designed to address the growing connectivity requirements of hyperscalers, AI infrastructure providers and cloud service providers.

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Constl Raises $90 Million Debt To Accelerate Greenfield Fibre Network Rollout
Image: AI generated

Digital infrastructure firm Constl has raised approximately USD 90 million in debt from a consortium of lenders led by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development for rollout of greenfield fibre networks across emerging AI corridors in India, the company said on Tuesday.

The expansion of planned infrastructure is designed to address the growing connectivity requirements of hyperscalers, AI infrastructure providers and cloud service providers.

“Constl, a subsidiary of Space World Group focused on next-generation digital infrastructure, has secured approximately USD 90 million in long-term project financing from a consortium of lenders led by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID),” the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Constl Raises $90 Million Debt To Accelerate Greenfield Fibre Network Rollout

Constl Raises $90 Million Debt To Accelerate Greenfield Fibre Network Rollout

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