I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Records Strong Opening Across India

Dulquer Salmaan starrer I'm Game has hit the big screen, marking his return with a fantasy thriller that has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. The film has been released in multiple languages across India.

Box Office Collection Day 1

I'm Game has recorded Rs 3.95 crore gross on Day 1 so far, according to Track Tollywood. The film is running across 2,425 shows in 847 theatres across 358 cities. It has sold 230,956 tickets and recorded an overall occupancy of 35.9%. The Day 1 tracking includes 80 houseful and 748 fast-filling shows.

The evening shows contributed the highest collection at Rs 1.47 crore so far, with 81,834 tickets sold across 806 shows at 40.9% occupancy. The night shows recorded Rs 88.85 lakh from 55,407 tickets across 467 shows, with 42.1% occupancy.

The afternoon shows collected Rs 81.76 lakh from 47,015 tickets across 580 shows at 31.1% occupancy, while the morning shows earned Rs 76.97 lakh from 46,700 tickets across 572 shows at 28.9% occupancy, the report stated.

Kerala led the state-wise collection with Rs 2.81 crore and 54.4% occupancy from 1,206 shows so far. Karnataka collected Rs 32.06 lakh, Andhra Pradesh Rs 31.05 lakh, Telangana Rs 20.89 lakh and Tamil Nadu Rs 16.90 lakh, it added.

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Language And Format Collection

The Malayalam version contributed Rs 3.41 crore so far, accounting for 86.5% of the tracked gross, with 43.3% occupancy across 1,803 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 48.96 lakh at 19.6% occupancy, while Hindi recorded Rs 4.41 lakh at 18.5% occupancy. Tamil collected Rs 6,230 from four shows at 3.5% occupancy, according to Track Tollywood.

About I'm Game

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game is a fantasy thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. Produced by Wayfarer Films, the film released in theatres on September 3, 2026, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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