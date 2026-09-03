GMDC Dividend: Record Date Announced — Details Inside

Today, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) announced that it will hold its 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2026.



At the upcoming AGM meeting, shareholders will consider the company's proposed final dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

GMDC has fixed September 23 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on or after October 12, 2026, according to the company's BSE filing.

The company's board had recommended the Rs 9.50 per share final dividend at its meeting in May 2026. The proposed payout is now awaiting shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

The dividend proposal comes as GMDC shares have gained 22.93% over the past year. The stock stood at Rs 565.10 on September 3, 2026, compared with Rs 459.70 a year earlier, marking a gain of Rs 105.40.

The stock has traded between a 52 week high of Rs 771.90 and a 52 week low of Rs 439.10. GMDC's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 17,940 crore, while its price to earnings ratio was 18.79.

Also Read: GMDC Shares Jump Over 6% As Quad Focuses On Critical Minerals And Rare-Earth Security

Q1FY27 Revenue Rises 21.3% YoY

GMDC reported a mixed performance in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Consolidated revenue increased 1.4% quarter on quarter and 21.3% year on year. However, the company's expenses declined 1.1% sequentially but rose 29% compared with the year ago period.

The rise in expenses weighed on profitability. Consolidated net profit declined 15.8% quarter on quarter and fell 0.2% year on year during the quarter.

GMDC reported earnings per share of Rs 5.14 for Q1FY27.

GMDC Shares Rise 1.34% Today

GMDC shares ended September 3 at Rs 565.10, gaining Rs 7.45, or 1.34%, during the session. The stock opened at Rs 560 and touched an intraday high of Rs 568.55.

It hit a low of Rs 559.90 before closing higher for the day.

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