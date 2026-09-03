iPhone 18 Pro Colours: New Leak Disputes Earlier Claims Before Launch

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro colour lineup has become the subject of fresh confusion ahead of the company's September 9 launch event. A new leak suggests the Pro models could arrive in Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue, contradicting an earlier report that pointed to Black instead of Silver.

New Leak Points To Three Colours

According to 91mobiles, images circulating online appear to show three iPhone 18 Pro SIM trays in Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue. The report said the trays could offer a glimpse of the colour options planned for the upcoming Pro models.

MacRumors also reported on the leaked SIM trays, saying they point towards Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Apple currently offers the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange, Silver and Deep Blue.

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Earlier Report Suggested Black Could Return

The latest claim is at odds with a report published earlier this week. 9to5Mac reported that the iPhone 18 Pro could come in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and Black, with Silver potentially being dropped.

The earlier report suggested that Black could return to Apple's Pro lineup after being absent from the iPhone 17 Pro range.

Dark Cherry Could Be The Highlight

Dark Cherry has appeared consistently in recent reports about the iPhone 18 Pro colour options. Earlier coverage from Macworld suggested that Apple was considering Dark Cherry alongside Silver, Dark Gray and Light Blue.

9to5Mac also reported that Dark Cherry, described as a burgundy-like shade, could become the main new colour for the iPhone 18 Pro series. The finish could potentially replace the Cosmic Orange colour introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro.

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For now, none of the leaked colour options have been officially confirmed. The conflicting reports suggest that Apple's final colour lineup remains unclear.

Apple is scheduled to hold its next major launch event on Sept. 9, when the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled.

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