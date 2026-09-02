Black Is Back? iPhone 18 Pro Colour Leak Points To A Major Shake-Up

Apple could be planning a notable change to the colour lineup of its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Just days ahead of the expected launch, a new leak suggests that Apple may bring back Black for its Pro iPhones while dropping the Silver finish.

According to a Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital via MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro has entered mass production and could be available in three colours: Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and Black.

iPhone 18 Pro May Get Black Colour

If the leak proves accurate, Black could return to Apple's Pro iPhone lineup after being absent from recent Pro generations.

MacRumors, which also reported the claim on Sept. 1, said the latest information points to Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and Black as the possible colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro models. The report also suggested that the Silver finish may not make the final lineup.

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Earlier Leaks Suggested Four Colours

Earlier reports had pointed to a four-colour lineup comprising Light Blue, Dark Cherry, Silver and Dark Gray.

MacRumors, citing a Macworld report, had earlier said Apple was working on these four finishes for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Dark Cherry was described as the standout new option, with a deep red or wine-like appearance.

The latest claim about Black therefore represents a shift from earlier reports, although it remains unclear whether Apple's final retail lineup will match the latest leak.

What Could Dark Cherry Look Like?

Dark Cherry is expected to be the signature new colour for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Earlier reports described the shade as a deep, wine-like red with purple undertones.

According to MacRumors, the colour could sit somewhere between red and purple, giving it a darker appearance than a conventional bright red finish.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch: Price, Camera, Battery, Colours And More

The colour is also expected to replace the Cosmic Orange finish introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro series, although Apple has not confirmed any changes to the upcoming colour lineup.

The latest information comes from a leaker and has been reported by MacRumors. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its Sept. 9 event, where it is likely to confirm the final colour options alongside specifications and availability details.

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