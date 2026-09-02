Maldives Emerges As Transit Hub For Western Goods Bound For Sanctioned Russian Buyers: Report

The Maldives has emerged as an unlikely transit hub for hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Western goods bound for sanctioned Russian buyers, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Microchips, aerospace parts, optical equipment and other dual-use components are among the goods reportedly flown into Malé. Local logistics firms then alter shipping documents and transfer the cargo directly onto Aeroflot flights to Moscow without the goods formally entering the Maldives.

Despite having virtually no industrial base, Russian imports from the Maldives surged from less than $7 million in 2021 to more than $630 million in 2022.

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Trade remained significant at $160 million in 2024, although Russian trade data has since been restricted.

The Maldives is better known as a global tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors with its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and luxury resorts.

But according to the report, a less visible trade network has emerged alongside its tourism economy, with businesses allegedly helping route restricted Western goods towards Russia.

According to documents reviewed by the WSJ and interviews with Western officials, hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of restricted or sanctioned goods have passed through the Maldives.

Some of these products have both civilian and military applications. Records and officials cited by the newspaper indicated that electronic components, aircraft parts and other restricted goods have been routed through the airport before being sent onwards to Russia.

Compared with major routes allegedly used to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions, including China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the volume of goods passing through the Maldives remains relatively small. Those countries collectively account for around $15 billion in restricted Russian imports annually, according to the report.

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However, the previously unreported flow of goods through the Maldives highlights the extent of Russia's efforts to find alternative routes around Western restrictions, turning even remote and unexpected locations into transit points for supplies.

Western authorities have been trying to curb the flow of goods that could support Russia's economy and war effort, but Moscow has repeatedly found new routes and intermediaries to access restricted products more than four years into the war.

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