UltraTech Partners With Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Others For Over 600 Electric Trucks

UltraTech Cement is expanding its electric vehicle fleet as the Aditya Birla Group company looks to reduce emissions from its logistics operations.

The cement maker plans to deploy more than 600 heavy-duty electric trucks by December 2026.

According to the company's press release on September 2, 2026, the fleet is expected to reduce net annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.17 lakh tonnes. It will also displace the equivalent of around 39 million litres of diesel consumption every year.

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UltraTech Signs Contracts with EV Manufacturers

UltraTech has signed service contracts with leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturers for the planned deployment. The companies include Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, IPLTech, Energy in Motion and Sany, along with their subsidiaries and third-party logistics providers.

The 600-plus electric trucks will transport around five million tonnes of clinker and other key materials every year.

The fleet will operate across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

K C Jhanwar, managing director of UltraTech Cement, said the company is taking its sustainability efforts beyond its plants through greener logistics. He said the shift will help the company decarbonise its value chain and support its Net Zero commitment.

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UltraTech Expands Green Logistics Operations

UltraTech said it was among the first cement companies in India to introduce green logistics. The company started deploying CNG trucks in 2021 and electric trucks in 2024.

It also became the first cement company to deploy heavy duty electric trucks for long haul transportation of clinker and other materials at scale, according to the company.

UltraTech currently operates more than 850 trucks under its green logistics operations. It includes both CNG and electric trucks. Its electrification plans cover different parts of its supply chain, including mine to plant movement and transportation of clinker between plants.

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