Indraprasta Gas Dividend: Record Date Announced — Key Details Inside

Indraprastha Gas Limited has fixed October 1, 2026, as the record date for its proposed final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for financial year 2025-26.

The company had earlier recommended the final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share at its board meeting held on May 18, 2026. The payout is now set to come up for shareholders' approval at IGL's 27th Annual General Meeting on September 24, 2026.

The company's shareholders approved the dividend; the final dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days of its declaration. The company had already paid an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for FY26.

Shares Down Nearly 32% In One Year

The dividend announcement comes as Indraprastha Gas shares have remained under pressure over the past year.

The stock stood at Rs 147.93 on September 2, 2026, compared with Rs 216.87 on September 2, 2025. This represents a decline of 31.79%, or Rs 68.94, over the one year period.

The stock has also remained close to its 52-week low of Rs 141.74. Its 52-week high stands at Rs 223.50.

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Q1 Result Highlights

IGL reported a mixed performance for the June quarter of FY27. Standalone net profit fell 32.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 186 crore from Rs 277 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 10.1% sequentially to Rs 4,583 crore from Rs 4,163 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 30.3% to Rs 295 crore from Rs 423 crore. The EBITDA margin consequently narrowed to 6.4% from 10.2%.

Stock Falls 1.28% Today

IGL shares ended Wednesday's session at Rs 147.93, down 1.28%, or Rs 1.92. The stock opened at Rs 149.51 and touched a high of Rs 149.76.

It slipped to an intraday low of Rs 147.45 during the session, keeping the stock near its 52-week low.

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