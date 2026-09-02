Kolkata Metro Revises Services On Janmashtami: Check Blue, Green And Yellow Lines

Kolkata Metro has announced a revised service schedule for three corridors on Friday, September 4, on account of Janmashtami. According to Metro Railway Kolkata, a total of 556 Metro services will operate across the Blue, Green and Yellow Lines.

The revised schedule will not affect the timings of the first and last Metro services on these three corridors. Meanwhile, services on the Purple and Orange Lines will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.

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Revised Services

The Blue Line will operate the highest number of services under the revised schedule, with 252 services comprising 126 Up and 126 Down services.

The Green Line will run 212 services, including 106 Up and 106 Down services. Meanwhile, the Yellow Line will operate 92 services, equally divided between 46 Up and 46 Down services.

Metro Railway has clarified that the first and last train timings on the Blue, Green and Yellow Lines will remain unchanged despite the revised Janmashtami schedule.

Passengers travelling on September 4 are advised to check the service schedule for their respective corridors. Commuters using the Blue, Green and Yellow Lines will need to account for the revised Janmashtami timetable, while those travelling on the Purple and Orange Lines can follow the regular schedule.

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The revised Janmashtami services come as Kolkata Metro prepares for further expansion. According to a PTI report, Metro Railway General Manager Prem Sagar Gupta recently said Kolkata's Metro network is expected to expand by around 130 km in the coming years.

Kolkata Metro has also witnessed significant passenger traffic. According to the PTI report, the network carried 23.60 crore passengers in 2025-26, underscoring its growing role in the city's public transport system.

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