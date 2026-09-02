Is iPhone 18 Pro Worth The Wait? Or Should You Go Directly For iPhone 20? Find Out

Anyone considering an upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro may want to keep an eye on what could come next. Reports suggest Apple's rumoured iPhone 20, expected to mark the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone, could bring some of the company's biggest design and technology changes in years.

Much like the milestone iPhone X, the iPhone 20 is being positioned in rumours as a potentially bigger leap than a typical annual upgrade. However, Apple has not confirmed the device, its name or any of its reported features.

A Different Kind Of Design

At the centre of the rumours is a possible shift towards an all-glass design, which could give the iPhone a cleaner and more unified appearance. The device is also expected to feature thinner bezels and subtly curved edges, creating a more immersive look.

Reports have also suggested Apple could use a mirror-like glass panel paired with smoother metal edges, giving the device a more distinctive design compared with recent iPhone models.

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What's Reportedly Under The Hood

Several new technologies are said to be under consideration for this generation. Face ID sensors could move beneath the display, potentially removing visible cutouts and creating a more uninterrupted screen.

Apple is also rumoured to be exploring silicon anode battery technology, which could offer higher energy density and potentially improve battery life without significantly increasing the size of the device.

Processing power could come from a new A21 chip built using TSMC's 2nm process. The next-generation processor is expected to offer improvements in performance and power efficiency.

There is also speculation that Apple could introduce mobile high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, which could improve data transfer speeds and efficiency for demanding tasks.

Why The iPhone 20 Carries Extra Weight

Beyond the rumoured hardware changes, the iPhone 20 could carry symbolic significance as a potential anniversary model marking two decades since the original iPhone was introduced.

Reports have also speculated that Apple could skip the iPhone 19 and move directly to the iPhone 20, similar to how the company skipped the iPhone 9 and introduced the iPhone X to mark the original iPhone's 10th anniversary.

Supply Chain Signals Keep Rumours Alive

Reports surrounding the iPhone 20 have pointed to continued development of some of the technologies expected to feature in the device, including a possible 2nm A21 processor and silicon anode battery technology.

However, details about the device's production timeline remain unconfirmed, and Apple could still change its plans before the model is officially announced.

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Should You Wait?

Apple's major anniversary releases have previously brought significant changes, with the iPhone X serving as the most notable example.

If the iPhone 20 follows a similar path, it could be one of Apple's more significant iPhone upgrades. For now, however, the device and its reported features remain unconfirmed, and buyers will have to wait for more concrete information from Apple or reliable supply-chain sources.

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