Apple Declares These MacBooks Obsolete: Check The Affected Models

Apple has added three MacBook models to its obsolete products category: the 2018 Retina MacBook Air, the 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

All three models were previously listed as vintage products. Their move to the obsolete category means owners will generally no longer be able to get hardware service through Apple or its authorised service providers.

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How Apple's Vintage And Obsolete System Works

Apple classifies its products based on how long they have been out of distribution. Once a product has not been sold for more than five years but less than seven years, it is generally considered vintage.

After seven years, products are classified as obsolete. Vintage devices may still be eligible for service, depending on the availability of parts. Obsolete products, however, are generally no longer eligible for hardware service through Apple or authorised service providers.

What This Means For Owners

Anyone still using one of these MacBook models may now have fewer options for official repairs. Owners could need to turn to third-party repair providers for hardware servicing and replacement parts.

Meanwhile, devices that remain on Apple's vintage list, including the 2017 MacBook Air, may still receive service, although this depends on the availability of the required components.

What Made These Models Stand Out

The 2018 MacBook Air marked a major update for Apple's laptop lineup. It introduced a Retina display to the MacBook Air and was also the first model in the range to feature Touch ID.

Apple also redesigned the laptop with thinner display bezels and a lighter, more compact body compared with earlier MacBook Air models.

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The 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports received Intel's Kaby Lake processors, while retaining much of the design and hardware introduced with the earlier generation.

The 2018 MacBook Pro brought further changes, including True Tone display technology and a third-generation butterfly keyboard mechanism.

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