Odisha Govt Cancels Licenses Of 96 Fertiliser Dealers, Suspends 170 For Unfair Practices

The Odisha government has cancelled the licences of 96 fertiliser dealers and suspended those of another 170 for allegedly indulging in unfair practices during the current financial year, officials said on Wednesday.

The action comes as the state government steps up enforcement to ensure adequate and timely availability of fertilisers to farmers during the ongoing kharif season, they said.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo had directed officials to ensure smooth supply of fertilisers and adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards black marketing and diversion of fertilisers for non-agricultural purposes, they said.

Subsequently, district and block-level enforcement squads were formed to conduct regular inspections and raids at wholesale and retail fertiliser outlets, officials said.

During the current financial year, raids were conducted at 11,684 fertiliser shops across the state, a statement said.

Show-cause notices were issued to 2,774 persons, while sales by 321 dealers have been temporarily suspended for allegedly violating regulations.

Fertiliser stocks belonging to 12 dealers have also been seized, and criminal cases registered against seven of them, the statement said.

The actions were taken under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985 and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, it said.

ALSO READ: Cochin Shipyard Begins Construction Of Four Battery-Electric Harbour Tugs For Svitzer

The Agriculture Department said raids were being conducted daily and enforcement had been intensified in several districts, including Kandhamal and Boudh.

It said adequate quantities of fertilisers were available at selling points across the state and there was no need for farmers to panic.

The government is committed to effectively regulating the supply of fertilisers during the kharif season and is closely monitoring the situation, the department said. PTI BBM BBM SOM

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.