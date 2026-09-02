Cochin Shipyard Begins Construction Of Four Battery-Electric Harbour Tugs For Svitzer

The Cochin Shipyard on Wednesday began construction of four advanced battery-electric harbour tugs for global towage and marine services provider Svitzer, marking a step forward in India's efforts to build green vessels locally.

The construction began with a formal steel-cutting ceremony at Cochin Shipyard, a Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) statement said here.

The four vessels are next-generation battery-electric TRAnsverse 2600e tugs and are among the most advanced green tugs being built in the world, it said.

The shipbuilding agreement between CSL and Svitzer was signed in December 2025 and covers a minimum of four vessels. It also reflects Svitzer's growing investment in India's maritime supply chain.

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The vessels are being built to Svitzer's specifications and are designed for demanding harbour operations. They will use battery-electric propulsion and, when charged with green power, will have zero direct emissions during port and terminal towage operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, CSL Chairman and Managing Director Jose V J said the partnership would help strengthen the company's shipbuilding capabilities while contributing to efforts to reduce emissions in the maritime sector.

"It is a proud moment for CSL to partner with Svitzer for the construction of four fully electric TRAnsverse 2600e harbour tugs, and we look forward to strengthening this association further through our shipbuilding capabilities and expertise. CSL will thus be playing a crucial role in advancing the sector's decarbonisation goals," he said.

Svitzer Chief Operating Officer Kasper Karlsen said the TRAnsverse design was aimed at making vessel movements faster and more predictable while improving the use of existing port infrastructure.

"This is proven technology, with over 3,000 commercial towage jobs have been completed with the class, and Svitzer has 18 TRAnsverse vessels under construction worldwide," he said.

Svitzer Managing Director for Asia, Middle East and Africa Deniz Kirdar True said the company had evaluated shipyards across the world before selecting CSL.

"Four fully electric TRAnsverse 2600e tugs now begin construction here in Cochin -- among the most advanced green tugs being built anywhere -- and the capability to build them stays in India," she said.

The collaboration is in line with the Centre's Maritime India Vision 2030, Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and the "Make in India" programme.

The vessels are also expected to support India's Green Tug Transition Programme while helping build domestic expertise in electric propulsion and high-specification vessel construction.

The steel-cutting ceremony comes at a time when the Centre is focusing on strengthening India's domestic shipbuilding industry.

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Following measures announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, the government adopted a four-pillar strategy to revitalise the shipbuilding sector.

It has also approved a comprehensive package of Rs 69,725 crore to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capacity, maritime financing and skill development.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of CSL and Svitzer, including Jose V J, Kasper Karlsen and Deniz Kirdar True, besides other stakeholders.

The TRAnsverse tug is designed to operate in complex and close-quarter environments involving different types and sizes of vessels and challenging weather and tidal conditions.

Svitzer, founded in 1833, operates a fleet of 510 vessels and has about 4,500 employees serving around 2,000 customers across 157 ports and 46 terminals in 38 countries.

CSL, incorporated in 1972 and based in Kochi, is a major shipbuilding and ship repair facility in India. The Government of India owns 63.33 per cent of the company's shares.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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